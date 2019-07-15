Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Former Aori franchise owners to sue Seungri for major business losses following Burning Sun scandal

Former owners of Aori Ramen franchises are looking to sue parent company, Aori FNB, and are preparing a lawsuit against former Big Bang member, Seungri, for losses due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal. 

Two former franchisees have filed claims of 1,694,200 KRW (~145,000 USD) in damages against Aori FNB on June 12th at the Seoul District Court.

Although Aori Ramen has tried their best to distance themselves from Seungri, they experienced a huge drop in business due to the fact that the chain had used Seungri's name and likeness to promote their business in the past. Due to the Burning Sun scandal, 15 of the 44 total franchises had to close down. 

It seems like more franchise owners are joining in on the lawsuit, and are preparing to file a lawsuit against Seungri as well. The results of the lawsuit will definitely depend on the civil lawsuit against Seungri for his participation in the Burning Sun scandal.

Chark_Attack294 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

Curious how this would play out especially the lawsuit with Seungri. I would assume the outcome of the Burning Sun and Seungri police investigation will affect the civil lawsuit from the owners, but I'm not familiar with Korean laws. If the involved parties are found guilty, then I can see where they can be held responsible for loss. But if for some reason they are acquitted, then it can be a bit trickier to prove responsibilities. It might also depends on the basis of the lawsuit. I am guessing those franchise owners want to be compensated ASAP but I wonder if the timing might possibly work against their advantages.

Alice193,083 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

HAHA!

Seriously though, you get the perks of doing business with a celebrity but you also get the risks. They should have managed this disaster better f.ex. removing themselves in a louder way or showing that they care about women rights in a major way. They did neither. Of course customers will disappear.

