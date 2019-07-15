Former Aori franchise owners to sue Seungri for major business losses following Burning Sun scandal



Former owners of Aori Ramen franchises are looking to sue parent company, Aori FNB, and are preparing a lawsuit against former Big Bang member, Seungri, for losses due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

Two former franchisees have filed claims of 1,694,200 KRW (~145,000 USD) in damages against Aori FNB on June 12th at the Seoul District Court.

Although Aori Ramen has tried their best to distance themselves from Seungri, they experienced a huge drop in business due to the fact that the chain had used Seungri's name and likeness to promote their business in the past. Due to the Burning Sun scandal, 15 of the 44 total franchises had to close down.

It seems like more franchise owners are joining in on the lawsuit, and are preparing to file a lawsuit against Seungri as well. The results of the lawsuit will definitely depend on the civil lawsuit against Seungri for his participation in the Burning Sun scandal.

