AOA's Chanmi & ASTRO's Sanha cast as female and male leads of web drama 'Love Formula 11M'

AOA's Chanmi and ASTRO's Sanha have been cast as the female and male leads of a new web drama, titled 'Love Formula 11M'!

Created by production company UHD, 'Love Formula 11M' is a college romance revolving around the theme of soccer. Chanmi plays the role of Ji Yoon, a college student who was once a soccer genius in her childhood, but who had to give up on her soccer dreams after being seriously injured. Opposite her, Sanha plays the role of Tae Oh, a hot soccer forward for a campus league team, extremely popular with the female students. However, deep down, he's a romantic who can't forget about his childhood crush, the soccer genius Ji Yoon.

You can look forward to both Chanmi and Sanha's athleticism and soccer skills in the upcoming web drama 'Love Formula 11M', expected to begin filming at the end of June!

