Taeyeon has left a message on late SHINee member Jonghyun's Instagram.



On July 17, fans noticed Taeyeon's message among a large amount of Jonghyun fans who left a note for the SHINee member. The Girls' Generation member wrote, "I miss you a lot. Our Jonghyun."



Jonghyun passed in December of 2017 when he took his own life, and Taeyeon posted a heartfelt letter on Instagram for her longtime friend.