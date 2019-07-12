Actor Kang Ji Hwan apologizes to alleged victims after sexual assault hearing

Actor Kang Ji Hwan apologized to his alleged victims after his sexual assault hearing.



On July 12, the actor attended his hearing at the Suwon Regional District Courthouse in Seongnam, and reporters caught him afterwards. Kang Ji Hwan stated, "I apologize to the victims. I'll dutifully undergo the investigation."



He added, "I've heard that the victims are getting very hurt reading the comments on the articles about me. I apologize that they have to go through this."



As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan drank with two female acquaintances A and B on July 9. After they had fallen asleep, Kang Ji Hwan allegedly raped A and sexually assaulted B. Kang has stated to the police that he does not remember anything because he was drunk.

