News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actor Kang Ji Hwan apologizes to alleged victims after sexual assault hearing

Actor Kang Ji Hwan apologized to his alleged victims after his sexual assault hearing.


On July 12, the actor attended his hearing at the Suwon Regional District Courthouse in Seongnam, and reporters caught him afterwards. Kang Ji Hwan stated, "I apologize to the victims. I'll dutifully undergo the investigation."

He added, "I've heard that the victims are getting very hurt reading the comments on the articles about me. I apologize that they have to go through this."     

As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan drank with two female acquaintances A and B on July 9. After they had fallen asleep, Kang Ji Hwan allegedly raped A and sexually assaulted B. Kang has stated to the police that he does not remember anything because he was drunk.

Hopefully138 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

And here we go with the "I was drunk" thing again. It's such a ridiculous excuse that like 99% of people who get accused of crimes use here because they know that the courts might give them a lower sentence. Korea really needs to catch up with other countries and stop allowing the voluntary consumption of a substance (drugs, alcohol, etc.) to be an excuse/defense for committing crimes.

Canucks4Life1,773 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It's patronizing is what it is, they wouldn't be going through it all had he not thought it was his right to have sex with them just because they drank a bit and had a conversation. Now all his fans are gonna be even worse because they will now go see he is so kind so he would never do that.

They just keep being victimized over and over again.

