Actors Lee Sun Gyun, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Sang Yup, & more to head on a friendship trip to Siberia for new reality

A group of close actor friends will be embarking on a tough, new challenge through tvN's upcoming travel reality series, 'Siberia Expedition'. A cast made up of members Lee Sun Gyun, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Sang Yup, Kim Min Sik, and Go Gyu Pil, each well-known for their tight-knit friendship, plan to face the real struggles of traveling overseas with no help, preparations, or language skills.

The cast members will be using the Trans-Siberian Railway as their main means of transportation, all the while showing off their chemistry together, as the members are known for their real-life, rowdy friendship get-togethers.



Look forward to some great tips on how to vacation in Siberia with these actors below, when 'Siberia Expedition' premieres later this year!

