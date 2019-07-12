Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actors Lee Sun Gyun, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Sang Yup, & more to head on a friendship trip to Siberia for new reality

AKP STAFF

A group of close actor friends will be embarking on a tough, new challenge through tvN's upcoming travel reality series, 'Siberia Expedition'. A cast made up of members Lee Sun Gyun, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Sang Yup, Kim Min Sik, and Go Gyu Pil, each well-known for their tight-knit friendship, plan to face the real struggles of traveling overseas with no help, preparations, or language skills. 

The cast members will be using the Trans-Siberian Railway as their main means of transportation, all the while showing off their chemistry together, as the members are known for their real-life, rowdy friendship get-togethers. 

Look forward to some great tips on how to vacation in Siberia with these actors below, when 'Siberia Expedition' premieres later this year!

  1. Kim Nam Gil
  2. Lee Sang Yup
  3. Lee Sun Gyun
1 1,193 Share 88% Upvoted

1

bolero07-13 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Отлично! Добро пожаловать в Россию!)) Надеюсь это будет для них незабываемые приключения!))

Share
Hyeongkon, 1Team
1TEAM Comeback (why you should stan them)
2 hours ago   0   125

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND