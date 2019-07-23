Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jellyfish Entertainment trainee Kim Min Gyu to take a break after 'Produce x 101'

AKP STAFF

Jellyfish Entertainment trainee Kim Min Gyu is taking a break after his run on Mnet's 'Produce x 101'.

On July 22, Jellyfish Entertainment responded to questions about what's up next on Kim Min Gyu's schedule, stating, "After the show, Kim Min Gyu is currently resting. It hasn't been that long since the program has ended, so we're currently discussing his next activity. We plan to prepare, so he'll return with a good image."

Kim Min Gyu managed to make it to the finale of 'Produce x 101' on the 19th, but he did not make the top 11 contestants, who'll be debuting as the project group X1.

Stay tuned for updates. 

I want to see him in CFs!

