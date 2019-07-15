Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

100%'s Rokhyun and Chanyong send farewell message to fans on day of military enlistment

100% members Rokhyun and Chanyong have officially enlisted in the military.

According to their agency TOP Media, both members enlisted on July 15, entering through two different army training centers in the Gangwon province.

Rokhyun and Chanyong made a final greeting to fans through 100%'s official Twitter account, captioning a picture of the two standing side-by-side with matching buzzed haircuts with: "It suits us, right? We will return in good health. Perfection [100%'s fans] also be well. We'll meet [again] quickly."

Meanwhile, 100% held a final fan meeting before their enlistment in Seoul on July 14.

Check out the boys' tweet below!

