Yunho reveals that he changed his title track 16 times





TVXQ's Yunho appeared on the June 13 broadcast of SBS radio show 'Kim Sang Hyuk and Din Din's Brothers Radio' to talk about his solo comeback.

Yunho stated that although there were suggestions made for him to do a solo comeback in the past, it took a long time because he wanted everything to be well prepared. He said that he wanted each track to have his signature sound.

Yunho also said that he made changes to his title track 16 times and that it drove his label crazy. He was inspired by watching each unique hero in 'The Avengers' and wanted to make each track on his mini-album unique in its own way.

Yunho's mini-album 'True Colors' was released on June 12.