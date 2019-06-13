Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Yunho reveals that he changed his title track 16 times

AKP STAFF



TVXQ's Yunho appeared on the June 13 broadcast of SBS radio show 'Kim Sang Hyuk and Din Din's Brothers Radio' to talk about his solo comeback.

Yunho stated that although there were suggestions made for him to do a solo comeback in the past, it took a long time because he wanted everything to be well prepared. He said that he wanted each track to have his signature sound. 

Yunho also said that he made changes to his title track 16 times and that it drove his label crazy. He was inspired by watching each unique hero in 'The Avengers' and wanted to make each track on his mini-album unique in its own way.

Yunho's mini-album 'True Colors' was released on June 12.

Ohboy694,508 pts 9 days ago 2
9 days ago

Oh Yunho, not that anyone expected anything less, but still. SM probably started regretting it after the 5th change xD

thebcarat180 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

"follow" was amazing!!

