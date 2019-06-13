Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Netizens speculate that Kim Tae Hee purchased a house in LA to get her unborn son U.S. citizenship and avoid military service

Actress Kim Tae Hee was reported to have bought a 2 million dollar townhouse in Irvine, California, just south of Los Angeles. After a long discussion with her husband, Rain, the actress was said to have bought a home in a suburb in southern California in a good school district.

Although reports state that there are multiple reasons for this purchase including Kim Tae Hee and Rain's future activities in America, some netizens are speculating that the reason for this purchase was to ensure that their unborn son received American citizenship.

Netizens wrote,

"Trying to raise their kid in the US so he's exempt from the military."

"It's not to debut in the US but to get their son US citizenship so he doesn't go to the military lol"

"I guess he gets US citizenship as soon as he's born lol"

Regardless of the reason, we hope that the couple continues to live a happy and well-rounded life with their family.

9 days ago
9 days ago

Even if it was true, so what? It's their choice ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ netizens should stop speculating about every single thing.

9 days ago
9 days ago

WooOoow Netizens will find any way possible to criticize an entertainer. So apparently buying a house in the US suddenly means she’s trying to get her son US citizenship to avoid the military service!??! Well, if that’s how netizens are treating me and my unborn son, maybe I’d move to a different country to get him away from the media in Korea too. But I’m sure she has other reasons in mind to purchase a house in the US aside from military exemption for an unborn child who wouldn’t have to serve for at least another 20 years and by then, who knows how the military rules have changed.

