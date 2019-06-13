Netizens speculate that Kim Tae Hee purchased a house in LA to get her unborn son U.S. citizenship and avoid military service



Actress Kim Tae Hee was reported to have bought a 2 million dollar townhouse in Irvine, California, just south of Los Angeles. After a long discussion with her husband, Rain, the actress was said to have bought a home in a suburb in southern California in a good school district.

Although reports state that there are multiple reasons for this purchase including Kim Tae Hee and Rain's future activities in America, some netizens are speculating that the reason for this purchase was to ensure that their unborn son received American citizenship.

Netizens wrote,

"Trying to raise their kid in the US so he's exempt from the military."

"It's not to debut in the US but to get their son US citizenship so he doesn't go to the military lol"

"I guess he gets US citizenship as soon as he's born lol"

Regardless of the reason, we hope that the couple continues to live a happy and well-rounded life with their family.