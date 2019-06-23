Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

16

6

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

YG Entertainment responds to new allegations, continues to deny all claims

AKP STAFF


YG Entertainment has responded to new allegations made on June 23rd by MBC’s investigative reporting program ‘Straight’. In the preview released on Sunday, the ‘Straight’ team revealed that Yang Hyun Suk had arranged a trip to Europe for a group of Malaysian investors and ten prostitutes.


When asked about these new allegations, a representative from YG told Hankook Ilbo, “There is nothing beyond our most recent stance.” This refers to the official statement released by Yang Hyun Suk through YG on June 20th which said, “All suspicions raised so far are nothing but unilateral claims of the informants, there is absolutely no truth. After all the false claims and raised suspicions, we anticipate that the truth will be revealed

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
15 6,409 Share 73% Upvoted

3

LaniJ742 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

YG: lies ~

Pinocchio: Am I joke to you?

Share

1 more reply

2

Winston1,946 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Since When has YG admitted to anything. they will only be forced to admit when you bring out evidence that they cant retute. now its time to see if these witness will cover up for YG or not. if all of them cover each other there will be little the police can do since its been so long.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox