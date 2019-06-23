YG Entertainment responds to new allegations, continues to deny all claims



YG Entertainment has responded to new allegations made on June 23rd by MBC’s investigative reporting program ‘Straight’. In the preview released on Sunday, the ‘Straight’ team revealed that Yang Hyun Suk had arranged a trip to Europe for a group of Malaysian investors and ten prostitutes.



When asked about these new allegations, a representative from YG told Hankook Ilbo, “There is nothing beyond our most recent stance.” This refers to the official statement released by Yang Hyun Suk through YG on June 20th which said, “All suspicions raised so far are nothing but unilateral claims of the informants, there is absolutely no truth. After all the false claims and raised suspicions, we anticipate that the truth will be revealed”