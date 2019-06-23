Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Psy called in for questioning over Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution investigation

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has revealed that they have questioned Psy in relation to the ongoing investigation surrounding Yang Hyun Suk. They revealed on June 24th that Psy was called in for questioning around 5 PM on June 16th. He was questioned for over 9 hours until around 2:15 AM the following day.

On April 27th, MBC’s investigative reporting program ‘Straight’ reported on allegations that Yang Hyun Suk and a famous YG Entertainment singer rented a high-end restaurant in Seoul in July 2014 and provided sexual favors for foreign investors.

A representative for the police explained, “We questioned Psy to verify the factual relationship (regarding the suspicions of sexual favors)” Previously, police questioned ‘Madam Jung’ who is suspected of providing the women for Yang Hyun Suk’s reception. At the time, she reportedly denied the allegations saying there were women provided for entertainment at the drinking party, but there were no sexual services or prostitution.

Based on their questioning of Psy and Madam Jung, police reportedly plan to summon Yang Hyun Suk for questioning in the near future.

DTRT6,361 pts 2 hours ago 12
2 hours ago

P-Nation off to a rocky start.


If Psy comes clean to police about what YG is doing with prostitutes it will be better for his new agency's image but if he's trying to cover up YG's criminal activities, yikes.


Let's clear one thing up right now: when a madam sends 10+ adult entertainment professionals to entertain 2 billionaires over a span of days, it's not for bible study.

Winston1,946 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i strongly feel YG should never work with investors who need to be entertained by ladies even if they are investing millions in YG. JYP dont do it and they are still fine, if an investor wants wine and women to work with you, then he isnt worth your company's reputation that you worked for 23 years to establish.

