Psy called in for questioning over Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution investigation







The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has revealed that they have questioned Psy in relation to the ongoing investigation surrounding Yang Hyun Suk. They revealed on June 24th that Psy was called in for questioning around 5 PM on June 16th. He was questioned for over 9 hours until around 2:15 AM the following day.

On April 27th, MBC’s investigative reporting program ‘Straight’ reported on allegations that Yang Hyun Suk and a famous YG Entertainment singer rented a high-end restaurant in Seoul in July 2014 and provided sexual favors for foreign investors.

A representative for the police explained, “We questioned Psy to verify the factual relationship (regarding the suspicions of sexual favors)” Previously, police questioned ‘Madam Jung’ who is suspected of providing the women for Yang Hyun Suk’s reception. At the time, she reportedly denied the allegations saying there were women provided for entertainment at the drinking party, but there were no sexual services or prostitution.

Based on their questioning of Psy and Madam Jung, police reportedly plan to summon Yang Hyun Suk for questioning in the near future.