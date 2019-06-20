Yano Shiho and Choo Sung Hoon's house in Hawaii is revealed to be worth 6.2 million dollars

Model Yano Shiho and UFC fighter Choo Sung Hoon live in a beautiful house in Hawaii and we got the pictures here to prove it.

On the June 20 broadcast of MBC's 'Section TV,' viewers got to take a closer look at the stars' home.

The happy family appeared on the latest episode of 'My Little Television' with daughter Choo Sarang. The house boasts a beautiful ocean view and a beautiful white interior. Apparently, the costs to just maintain the property are close to $3000 a month. The total cost of the house is approximately $6.2 million!

The house also has a private swimming pool and spa where you can get skin care and a massage. There is also a fitness center and yoga room. There is also a valet, delivery, and laundry service.







We wish we could live in this house! What do you think?