News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Yano Shiho and Choo Sung Hoon's house in Hawaii is revealed to be worth 6.2 million dollars

AKP STAFF

Model Yano Shiho and UFC fighter Choo Sung Hoon live in a beautiful house in Hawaii and we got the pictures here to prove it.

On the June 20 broadcast of MBC's 'Section TV,' viewers got to take a closer look at the stars' home. 

The happy family appeared on the latest episode of 'My Little Television' with daughter Choo Sarang. The house boasts a beautiful ocean view and a beautiful white interior. Apparently, the costs to just maintain the property are close to $3000 a month. The total cost of the house is approximately $6.2 million! 

The house also has a private swimming pool and spa where you can get skin care and a massage. There is also a fitness center and yoga room. There is also a valet, delivery, and laundry service. 




We wish we could live in this house! What do you think? 

  1. Choo Sung Hoon
  2. Yano Shiho
suachun1 pt 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

wow maybe i'll see them around some day. I like in the same city, and that complex was built on top of the huge mall parking lot.

DTRT6,059 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

"Apparently, the costs to just maintain the property are close to $3000 a month."


It costs them $3000 to live in a $6.2 million home they already own.


Celebrities really aren't like regular people.

