ITZY seems to be hard at work!

On June 20th, member Chaeryeong uploaded a series of selfies on the group's official Instagram page with the sweet caption: "Working hard on our album... I'll take more pictures everyone! I miss you too."

Chaeryeong is seen wearing her stage outfit, showing off her big eyes and cute features. She is with fellow member Yuna and both are fully displaying their charm.

Are you excited for ITZY's comeback? Check out the pictures below.