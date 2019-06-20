Park Shin Hye spotted with long hair + may be filming something new

Park Shin Hye is sporting a new hairstyle after going with short hair and we love it!

The actress posted on her personal Instagram on June 19 with the caption "Tada~! What do you think I filmed?"

She is seen sporting long natural wavy locks. Her new look elevates her elegant beauty and class.

Netizens stated that she looks good no matter what hair she wears! The actress finished filming drama 'Memories of Alhambra' back in January and just finished working on thriller movie 'Call.' What do you think she's filming for now?



