Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

47

19

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Park Shin Hye spotted with long hair + may be filming something new

AKP STAFF
PARK SHIN HYE

Park Shin Hye is sporting a new hairstyle after going with short hair and we love it!

The actress posted on her personal Instagram on June 19 with the caption "Tada~! What do you think I filmed?"

She is seen sporting long natural wavy locks. Her new look elevates her elegant beauty and class. 

Netizens stated that she looks good no matter what hair she wears! The actress finished filming drama 'Memories of Alhambra' back in January and just finished working on thriller movie 'Call.' What do you think she's filming for now? 

  1. Park Shin Hye
11 33,253 Share 71% Upvoted

5

Guesstar1,564 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

She is so gorgeous! Love her for her warm, humble and friendly personality, and her admirable generous philanthropic contributions and work at home and abroad! Looking forward to her next project..٩(●ᴗ●)۶

Share

1

Pearl979999947371 pt 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

She always looks beautiful! Eagerly Waiting for her new show. #love from India ✌️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,878
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,427

allkpop in your Inbox