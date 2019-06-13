Yang Hyun Suk accused of threatening Han Seo Hee over B.I's drug case

Yang Hyun Suk has been accused of threatening Han Seo Hee over B.I's drug case.



Han Seo Hee was previously reported as the other party, also known as informant 'A', in the KakaoTalk messages that led to B.I's drug scandal, and she personally responded to reports of the YG Entertainment head allegedly influencing her testimony about B.I back in 2016.



On June 13, KBS held an interview with lawyer Bang Jung Hyun, who's representing 'A' allegedly Han Seo Hee, and he asserted Yang Hyun Suk had threatened her when they had a meeting. Lawyer Bang told KBS, "[Producer Yang told the informant], 'It would be really easy for me to make things difficult for you.'"



According to lawyer Bang, the YGE head said, "Even if all our label artists got tested for drugs, the results would be negative. They could periodically get tested for drugs, and if drugs are detected, they could go to Japan and take the drugs out of their system so they won't get detected after that. I don't want my label artists to go to the police station for issues like that. I'll give you enough compensation, and I'll assign you a lawyer too. Go to the police and take back your testimony."

Bang continued, "The informant felt that the lawyer wasn't her lawyer, but a lawyer that was looking out for YG Entertainment and Yang Hyun Suk's point of view. They wrote the testimony on a piece of paper and told her to say it that way. They continued to coach her about it beside her. Before meeting producer Yang, the informant told the truth to the police when she was first caught. Though she accurately told them about smoking marijuana with B.I, B.I asking her to purchase LSD, the time, date, and place during investigations, the police investigation didn't go forward."



Stay tuned for updates.



