Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

14

13

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Rapper KittiB reveals preview of single album '1718 [SALEM]'

AKP STAFF

Rapper KittiB has revealed a preview of her single album '1718 [SALEM]'.

KittiB is set to make her first comeback in 2 years, and the above teaser gives previews of "Bad Blood", "Witch", and her title track "Anymore". The rapper herself took part in composing and writing the lyrics for all 3 tracks on '1718 [SALEM]', which is due out on June 16 KST.

Check out the preview above, and let us know which track you're liking most so far.

  1. KittiB
  2. 1718 [SALEM]
1 1,064 Share 52% Upvoted

2

pink_oracle2,931 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

There definitely seems to be a message in her tracks.

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,290

allkpop in your Inbox