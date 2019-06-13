Rapper KittiB reveals preview of single album '1718 [SALEM]'

Rapper KittiB has revealed a preview of her single album '1718 [SALEM]'.



KittiB is set to make her first comeback in 2 years, and the above teaser gives previews of "Bad Blood", "Witch", and her title track "Anymore". The rapper herself took part in composing and writing the lyrics for all 3 tracks on '1718 [SALEM]', which is due out on June 16 KST.



