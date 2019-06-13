Han Seo Hee responds to reports of Yang Hyun Suk influencing her testimony on B.I's drug case

Han Seo Hee responded to reports of Yang Hyun Suk influencing her testimony on B.I's drug case.



On June 13, MBC's 'News Desk' revealed a phone call with "former YG trainee Han," who was previously reported to be Han Seo Hee. When asked if she had accepted a lawyer appointed by YG Entertainment and whether Yang Hyun Suk had influenced her testimony, and Trainee Han stated, "I'll say it another time, but it's exactly what you think it is. Don't you think?" When the reporter asked her to clarify, she responded, "Ask. There's no need to say. You honestly already know."



She also added, "What the article says is true. I'm going to be scolded by [Yang Hyun Suk]. I really can't say anything. I'm going to change my number."



YG Entertainment previously stated Yang Hyun Suk had met with her, but only to request that she correct her testimony about B.I.



