Super Junior’s label announces plans for comeback as a 9-member group without Kangin and Sungmin





Super Junior’s label, Label SJ, has revealed that only 9-members will take part in Super Junior’s next album. Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun will make a comeback as a group in the later half of this year, while Kangin and Sungmin will pursue individual activities. This will be Super Junior’s first comeback after all of the members completing their military service. Read the full statement below.

“Hello, this is Label SJ.

We would like to inform you of our plans for full group activities in the second half of this year.

After discussions with the members, it has been decided that nine of them, Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun will take part in Super Junior’s 9th album.

Kangin and Sungmin, who will not be taking part in the group activities, plan to come back through individual activities.

We are still in the midst of fine tuning the timing of Super Junior’s comeback, but we hope that you will anticipate and support this long-awaited album as each member has now completed their military service.

Thank you.”