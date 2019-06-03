Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst 19 days ago

Super Junior’s label announces plans for comeback as a 9-member group without Kangin and Sungmin

AKP STAFF


Super Junior’s label, Label SJ, has revealed that only 9-members will take part in Super Junior’s next album. Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun will make a comeback as a group in the later half of this year, while Kangin and Sungmin will pursue individual activities. This will be Super Junior’s first comeback after all of the members completing their military service. Read the full statement below.

Hello, this is Label SJ.

We would like to inform you of our plans for full group activities in the second half of this year.

After discussions with the members, it has been decided that nine of them, Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun will take part in Super Junior’s 9th album.

Kangin and Sungmin, who will not be taking part in the group activities, plan to come back through individual activities.

We are still in the midst of fine tuning the timing of Super Junior’s comeback, but we hope that you will anticipate and support this long-awaited album as each member has now completed their military service.

Thank you.

vteebby281 19 days ago
19 days ago

i understand Kangin not joining. but Sungmin really?! ALL HE DID WAS GET MARRIED FFS

46

Canucks4Life 19 days ago
19 days ago

Let's be real most of us agree with Kangin being excluded, a lot of us are still wondering why they still haven't kicked his butt to the curb yet.

However I feel Sungmin punishment is beginning to border on excessive. We get it he didn't announce his marriage, it was a bit inconvenient for his band members, and he wasn't exactly respectful to fans at the time at least that was the reasons they gave for the boycott but COME ON can we just forgive the guy already.

