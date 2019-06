On June 29, VIXX's leader N gifted fans with a surprise single, while currently away during his mandatory military service.

N's latest, self-composed solo single "Tu-Dak Tu-Dak" was first revealed to fans during his farewell solo fan meeting, just before his enlistment. The single is now available on various music sites, in light of N's birthday, June 30.

The single's minimal album cover image was also designed by N.



엔의 디지털 싱글 ‘투닥투닥’은 각종 음원사이트를 통해 확인할 수 있다.