MLD Entertainment denies rumors claiming that Yeonwoo may be leaving Momoland

On June 29, Momoland's label MLD Entertainment spoke up to strictly deny rumors that member Yeonwoo may be leaving the group.

One representative from MLD Entertainment stated, "Rumors of Yeonwoo leaving Momoland are absolutely not true. The reason she has been absent from Momoland's recent schedules is due to the fact that she is attending her drama schedules. Back on June 28, Yeonwoo was unable to attend Momoland's schedule in Chile due to her health, as we previously notified."

Earlier, netizens raised questions regarding Yeonwoo's departure from Momoland after pointing out that she has been absent from the group's schedules for approximately a month. Netizens suspected that instead of attending Momoland's schedules, Yeonwoo may have attended a friend's birthday party.

