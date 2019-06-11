NU'EST's Minhyun & VIXX's Leo cast as male leads of musical 'Marie Antoinette'

On June 11, production company EMK Musical Company confirmed to media outlets that idols VIXX's Leo and NU'EST's Minhyun have been dually cast in the upcoming showing of 'Marie Antoinette' the musical!





The two male idols have both been cast as the character Axel von Fersen the Younger, who in the fictional story, is in love with Marie Antoinette. This will mark NU'EST member Minhyun's first ever musical casting. On the other hand, VIXX's Leo is well-known as a veteran idol in the field.

Meanwhile, 'Marie Antoinette' the musical will show from August 24 through November 17 in Seoul.