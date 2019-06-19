Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

132

29

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Netizens think stylists chose unflattering outfits for Red Velvet at their comeback showcase

AKP STAFF

According to netizens, Red Velvet's outfits at their comeback showcase for 'The ReVe Festival' are interesting, to say the least.

Netizens have been commenting on how Red Velvet's stylists have yet again chosen unflattering outfits for the girls to wear. 

"What are they going to do about Irene..."

"These outfits showcase only negative parts of their bodies."

"The stylist is really difficult to understand. What is this?"


What do you think of the girls' outfits? Check out more pictures below.

﻿﻿
credit: BigData News
credit: BigData News
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Credit: Asia Today
  1. Red Velvet
75 52,363 Share 82% Upvoted

60

CanITouchYourlt349 pts 3 days ago 2
3 days ago

No honey...this...this isn’t it...absolutely no shade to RV, they’re amazing but their stylist needs changed. (In reference to the photos provided afterward; I’m sorry I’m not familiar with their names) The first girl’s outfit would be cute if they’d lose that green woolen undershirt thing...

The second girl is all over the place tbh. That left handed glove is out of nowhere and her jewelry doesn’t coordinate. Those tights are hideous and idk what the towel looking skirt thing is...the design of the top is intriguing but needs to be better paired...

The third girl’s outfit is uh...well what the actual frick is that Nike thing she’s wearing? Is that Nike? I can’t tell. And that top and bottom combo looks straight out of Wonderland...

The forth girl’s is actually pretty decent. Just lose the glove again, lose the tights and replace that shag hula skirt thing with something more pleasing...

And finally the last girl’s is honestly the best, minus some random braclett choices...and lord knows why those shoes we’re chosen...


But I do like them for their stage outfit-ness. Creative and engaging so y’know it’s why their “crazy” compared to “normal” clothes but who’s to say what’s normal amirite

Share

2 more replies

35

Yosje26 pts 3 days ago 1
3 days ago

I really dont like the song. I really looked forward to it, really a shame. I want a bad boy comeback. i really really liked it. it suits them.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,949
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,430

allkpop in your Inbox