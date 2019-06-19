Netizens think stylists chose unflattering outfits for Red Velvet at their comeback showcase

According to netizens, Red Velvet's outfits at their comeback showcase for 'The ReVe Festival' are interesting, to say the least.

Netizens have been commenting on how Red Velvet's stylists have yet again chosen unflattering outfits for the girls to wear.

"What are they going to do about Irene..."

"These outfits showcase only negative parts of their bodies."

"The stylist is really difficult to understand. What is this?"





What do you think of the girls' outfits? Check out more pictures below.

﻿ ﻿ credit: BigData News

