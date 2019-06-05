AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi reveals how Kang Daniel burst into tears following Wanna One's disbandment

Former Wanna One member, Lee Dae Hwi, appeared as a guest on the June 6 broadcast of 'Radio Star.'

The current AB6IX maknae reminisced about his Wanna One days and mentioned the recent gathering the former members had at Hong Suk Chun's restaurant before Yoon Ji Sung's enlistment in the military.

Lee Dae Hwi also talked about the day the project group disbanded and stated, "There wasn't a dry eye in the room on January 27th." He mentioned that although everyone tried their best to keep their emotions in check, they couldn't help but burst out in tears and that Kang Daniel was crying while holding on to staff members.

Do you miss Wanna One?