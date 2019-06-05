Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 17 days ago

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi reveals how Kang Daniel burst into tears following Wanna One's disbandment

Former Wanna One member, Lee Dae Hwi, appeared as a guest on the June 6 broadcast of 'Radio Star.'

The current AB6IX maknae reminisced about his Wanna One days and mentioned the recent gathering the former members had at Hong Suk Chun's restaurant before Yoon Ji Sung's enlistment in the military. 

Lee Dae Hwi also talked about the day the project group disbanded and stated, "There wasn't a dry eye in the room on January 27th." He mentioned that although everyone tried their best to keep their emotions in check, they couldn't help but burst out in tears and that Kang Daniel was crying while holding on to staff members. 

Do you miss Wanna One?

eottoke5,299 pts 17 days ago 1
17 days ago

i just hope Kang Daniel and his former agency will resolve everything that is between them. Kang Daniel is in a Lose-lose situation now since he is not visible in TV or any media these days. it must have been a bittersweet feeling to see his former wannaone members promoting in different shows and promoting their own music.

Sminsky73 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

I really miss Wanna One and Kang Daniel.

