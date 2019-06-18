Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

66

46

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 days ago

iKON Kim Jin Hwan's sister takes a jab at rapper BeWhy?

AKP STAFF

The sister of iKON's Kim Jin Hwan made a confusing and uncomfortable post on her personal Instagram tied to the current ongoing scandal with iKON member B.I

Due to confusion by the similarity of their names, rapper BeWhy who rose to prominence on reality show 'Show Me the Money' clarified that he was not B.I. and that he never did drugs. 

Jinhwan's sister uploaded a picture of a clean and minimal desk set up with the following confusing caption: 

"I'm about to start disliking B "Why"

Although many would think this is a coincidence in spelling, netizens noted that BeWhy used the same stylization of his name on an earlier happy birthday post on June 15. BeWhy has continuously voiced that he would like to be separated from the ongoing scandal. Perhaps this is what Jin Hwan's sister is jabbing at? 

  1. iKON
  2. Kim Jin Hwan
84 59,221 Share 59% Upvoted

45

123PoP819 pts 4 days ago 14
4 days ago

this is happening again. Where an idiot family member does something that is unnecessary. BeWhy has every right to separate himself from a scandal that isn't his but was forced into because of the name similarities. Just because you stupid fangirls "its ok" BIs consumption of drugs it does not mean others do.

Share

14 more replies

24

T_Jazz1,197 pts 4 days ago 23
4 days ago

No one would pay attention to her if she wasn't an iKON member's sister. For that reason alone, she should refrain. Regardless of her intent, they don't need anything else that could be remotely perceived as negative.


Besides, there was absolutely NOT-A-THING wrong with BeWhy's statement or request. He probably had enough people sniffing him after C-Jamm's incarceration.

Share

23 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,007
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,434

allkpop in your Inbox