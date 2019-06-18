iKON Kim Jin Hwan's sister takes a jab at rapper BeWhy?

The sister of iKON's Kim Jin Hwan made a confusing and uncomfortable post on her personal Instagram tied to the current ongoing scandal with iKON member B.I.

Due to confusion by the similarity of their names, rapper BeWhy who rose to prominence on reality show 'Show Me the Money' clarified that he was not B.I. and that he never did drugs.

Jinhwan's sister uploaded a picture of a clean and minimal desk set up with the following confusing caption:

"I'm about to start disliking B "Why"

Although many would think this is a coincidence in spelling, netizens noted that BeWhy used the same stylization of his name on an earlier happy birthday post on June 15. BeWhy has continuously voiced that he would like to be separated from the ongoing scandal. Perhaps this is what Jin Hwan's sister is jabbing at?