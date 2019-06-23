Seungri’s military postponement nears end, has not applied for extension

The three month postponement period for Seungri’s impending military service is approaching its end. An official from the Seoul Regional Military Manpower Administration has revealed that he has not filed an extension yet. The MMA official said, “Seungri has not applied for additional postponement of his enlistment. The postponement period will end at midnight on the 25th.” If he has not filed for postponement by June 25th, the MMA will finalize his enlistment date and notify him.

Seungri delayed his enlistment in March amid allegations of embezzlement and buying sexual favors. He is able to apply for up to four more extensions if necessary. If Seungri does not apply for additional postponement or if the MMA does not accept his request, the Seungri case will be handed over to the military police at the time of his enlistment and a joint investigation with the civilian police will take place.