MONSTA X announce new character brand and web show ‘MONSTA X’s Dog Days’

Starship Entertainment has announced that MONSTA X will be releasing a new character brand called ‘TWOTUCKGOM’. ‘TWOTUCKGOM’, which means “bear with two chins”, have created cute bear characters that represent the individual personalities and characteristics of each MONSTA X member. They have released a video on their YouTube channel that gives an introduction to the adorable characters.
In addition, they will be releasing a web entertainment show called ‘MONSTA X’s Dog Days’ on their ‘TWOTUCKGOM’ YouTube channel. The new show will highlight the honest and cheerful side of MONSTA X and include English subtitles for global fans. The first preview will be uploaded on June 26th and the first episode will be released on July 8th.
Check it out!
Log in to comment