MONSTA X announce new character brand and web show ‘MONSTA X’s Dog Days’



Starship Entertainment has announced that MONSTA X will be releasing a new character brand called ‘TWOTUCKGOM’. ‘TWOTUCKGOM’, which means “bear with two chins”, have created cute bear characters that represent the individual personalities and characteristics of each MONSTA X member. They have released a video on their YouTube channel that gives an introduction to the adorable characters.

In addition, they will be releasing a web entertainment show called ‘MONSTA X’s Dog Days’ on their ‘TWOTUCKGOM’ YouTube channel. The new show will highlight the honest and cheerful side of MONSTA X and include English subtitles for global fans. The first preview will be uploaded on June 26th and the first episode will be released on July 8th.

