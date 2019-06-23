Kim Chung Ha performs a snippet of her upcoming title track ‘Snapping’ on ‘Running Man’

Kim Chung Ha was one of the special guests on the latest episode of ‘Running Man’ and she treated viewers to a performance of her upcoming title track “Snapping” for the first time ever. The hosts were delighted when she suddenly went from sweetly bobbing along into a fierce dance performance.

She also performed a portion of “Gotta Go” with actress Seol In Ah after it was revealed that they had attended the same dance academy in high school.

Only one day left until the release of Kim Chung Ha’s 4th mini album ‘Flourishing’. Are you excited?