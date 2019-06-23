Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kim Chung Ha performs a snippet of her upcoming title track ‘Snapping’ on ‘Running Man’

Kim Chung Ha was one of the special guests on the latest episode of ‘Running Man’ and she treated viewers to a performance of her upcoming title track “Snapping” for the first time ever. The hosts were delighted when she suddenly went from sweetly bobbing along into a fierce dance performance.

She also performed a portion of “Gotta Go” with actress Seol In Ah after it was revealed that they had attended the same dance academy in high school.

Only one day left until the release of Kim Chung Ha’s 4th mini album ‘Flourishing’. Are you excited?

  1. Kim Chung Ha
chura18
3 hours ago

OMG CAN'T WAIT FOR CHUNGHA TO COME BACK MY GIRLIE

1

Nouchh
4 hours ago

Omfg I got goosebumps from that!

