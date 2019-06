Seoul is celebrating BTS by lighting up their landmarks in purple!

Seoul government officials have decided to light up parts of their city with purple light to celebrate BTS's Seoul concert at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena on June 22 and 23. Landmarks such as the Lotte World Tower and the N Seoul Tower will be on full display with purple light from June 21 to June 23.

The buildings are clearly a beautiful sight to see. Check out some of the photos and a video below!





YOU OWN SEOUL BABY FLEXpic.twitter.com/W8Gbz2Qii8 — Z. misses bts | #ALLNIGHT (@hobiwithluv) June 21, 2019

ALL SEOUL IS PURPLE ONLY FOR BTS BABY! ♡ pic.twitter.com/E7kt4EsLBG — ROSE☁️📌Libro The Notes (@7thHeavenly) June 21, 2019