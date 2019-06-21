Rising K-pop producer Folded Dragons releases debut Korean single + works with Grazy Grace, Sori, and more

K-pop wouldn't be what it is today without the creative and innovative work done by the producers and writers behind the scenes of some of your favorite hit songs!

Chinese American producer Albert Pan, (also known as Folded Dragons) is only a rising junior at New York University but he is already making his mark as a producer in the K-pop industry! This 20-year-old music protege first caught our attention when he started producing remixes and original songs for Grazy Grace, a former contestant on 'Unpretty Rapstar Season 3.' As of 2019, he has accumulated millions of plays across all platforms and received nods of approval from global tastemakers across the board.

His first Korean release "Up In the Air" featuring Korean singer Ian Kim is an emotional and dreamy EDM pop song that is already making waves! The song is currently featured on the front page of MelOn and Naver Music and has also landed a coveted spot on Spotify's 'K-pop X-Overs' editorial playlist.

Folded Dragons will be producing for former CocoSori member Sori's upcoming single 'I'm Not Alone' is bound to work with some of your favorite K-pop artists in the future!

Check out his new single below!