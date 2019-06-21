Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

76

34

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 hours ago

Pentagon's Hongseok makes jaws drop with his chocolate abs

AKP STAFF


Pentagon's Hongseok is definitely a bagel boy and his recent magazine cover proves it.

The Cube Entertainment idol recently appeared on the July edition of 'Men's Health' and boy did he deliver. It seems like his body is made of pure muscle and absolute sexy charm! His adorable face and built body are definitely a sight worth seeing.

Netizens have been fangirling, stating that Hongseok is "the definition of perfection."

Hongseok also won the popularity award for the '2019 Asia Model Awards' as well.

  1. Hongseok
54 50,107 Share 69% Upvoted

38

Siri1232,426 pts 14 hours ago 10
14 hours ago

You can tell his face and body don't match at all. Way too much Photoshop.

Share

10 more replies

14

hotmamajama179 pts 14 hours ago 4
14 hours ago

It's always weird seeing these young baby-faced idols with sinewy muscular bodies lol

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
20 hours ago   51   48,082

allkpop in your Inbox