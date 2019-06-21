Pentagon's Hongseok makes jaws drop with his chocolate abs





Pentagon's Hongseok is definitely a bagel boy and his recent magazine cover proves it.

The Cube Entertainment idol recently appeared on the July edition of 'Men's Health' and boy did he deliver. It seems like his body is made of pure muscle and absolute sexy charm! His adorable face and built body are definitely a sight worth seeing.

Netizens have been fangirling, stating that Hongseok is "the definition of perfection."

Hongseok also won the popularity award for the '2019 Asia Model Awards' as well.