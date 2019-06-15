Netizens praise veteran idols TVXQ for their 'clean slate', even after 15 years in the industry

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

With the recent onslaught of shocking controversies shaking the K-Pop and Korean entertainment industry, netizens are once again amazed by one veteran idol group in particular for their extremely "clean slate".

SM Entertainment's veteran idol duo TVXQ celebrated their 15th anniversary since debut this year. The largest scandal that this veteran idol group has faced within their entire career was the departure of 3 of TVXQ's original members from the group as well as SM Ent. - Jaejoong, Junsu, and Yoochun - back in 2009. Outside of this, the two TVXQ members Yunho and Changmin have been involved in little to no major scandals including dating rumors, public relationships, etc. 

In light of recent events, netizens are saying, "The definition of 'clean'...", "Kings of taking care of their great images", "The two TVXQ members were respectable early in their careers too, but I really admire that they were able to grow and mature into the people that they are now after their time of hardship. It could have been difficult for them, but they overcame it and became even more respectful", "They're both so perfect TT", "No scandals after all this time, visuals on point, talent on point, great personalities on point!", "The textbook example of the most well-behaved idols!", "Somehow seeing this topic in the middle of everything is really touching...", "Anyone who has issues with these two TVXQ guys are crazy", and more. 

Would you coin TVXQ as representative "model idols"?

The two of them really have done so many amazing things in the industry. However, I don't know, but I feel like people should be a bit cautious with these kinds of subjects. Don't get me wrong, no hate here. I love TVXQ, Jaejoong and Junsu, and I certainly had love for Yoochun before all of his nonsense and scandals broke out. But the thing is, people also need to remember that what we see with celebrities isn't always their reality. Things may look great on the surface, but we aren't in their private lives and therefore cannot always know what's going on behind the scenes. Out of the Big Three, it's pretty well-known what a tight ship SM runs, but that doesn't mean that people are perfect and don't have skeletons in their closet. I don't wish anything bad for Yunho or Changmin of course, I would love to think that they really are just living their best lives and have nothing else going on. But Knetizens need to realize that people only show us so much of their lives, and for good reason too. Just because you don't see something, it doesn't mean their lives are perfect or that they've perhaps never made a mistake. Also, if we're being fair, even though they are long-standing titans of the industry, TVXQ aren't the only ones who've kept a clean reputation thus far- but this is probably more of a dig by netizens due to the recent sentencing of their former group mate as well.

Actually Shinhwa also is really scandal free for a long time, When i MEAN scandal i dont consider DATING scandal to be a scandal, Love isnt a bad thing. I consider scandals as something either against the law or something a role model should be doing. things like dating fans i think its something not right. even if its not against the law. or swearing on broadcast without knowign the mic is on, being discourtesy to seniors and such isnt also against the law but not a good behaviour.

i think Shinhwa is pretty much free from all that also.

