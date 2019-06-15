Netizens praise veteran idols TVXQ for their 'clean slate', even after 15 years in the industry

With the recent onslaught of shocking controversies shaking the K-Pop and Korean entertainment industry, netizens are once again amazed by one veteran idol group in particular for their extremely "clean slate".

SM Entertainment's veteran idol duo TVXQ celebrated their 15th anniversary since debut this year. The largest scandal that this veteran idol group has faced within their entire career was the departure of 3 of TVXQ's original members from the group as well as SM Ent. - Jaejoong, Junsu, and Yoochun - back in 2009. Outside of this, the two TVXQ members Yunho and Changmin have been involved in little to no major scandals including dating rumors, public relationships, etc.

In light of recent events, netizens are saying, "The definition of 'clean'...", "Kings of taking care of their great images", "The two TVXQ members were respectable early in their careers too, but I really admire that they were able to grow and mature into the people that they are now after their time of hardship. It could have been difficult for them, but they overcame it and became even more respectful", "They're both so perfect TT", "No scandals after all this time, visuals on point, talent on point, great personalities on point!", "The textbook example of the most well-behaved idols!", "Somehow seeing this topic in the middle of everything is really touching...", "Anyone who has issues with these two TVXQ guys are crazy", and more.



Would you coin TVXQ as representative "model idols"?