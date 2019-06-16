Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 6 days ago

Police in contact with 'Han', B.I's accuser + to get his statement shortly

The police are currently in contact with 'Han', the person who accused B.I of using drugs.

'Han' had been living overseas, but recently has come back to Korea. The police will be receiving his statement shortly, and will be looking into the possibility of summoning both B.I and the former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun Suk. Han had previously accused the police of not looking fully into B.I's case even though they had received text messages showing B.I had tried to purchase drugs.

Stay tuned for more on the investigations.

Argue with the delulu fans are wasting our time and breath. Usually they only read and understand things that favored their oppas and nothing else.


It's so ironic , the delulu fans defending oppas that they actually know nothing about their oppas except the persona all these idols created.

AMAZING to me , those K-pop Fans that seem to be 'selling it' that HAN SEO HEE is somehow *personally responsible* for say (BigBang) TOP using MARIJUANA illegally. Or what this B.I has done it. TOP and B.I and the rest made their *own choice* to use illegal drugs. And , to be blunt , they seemed very *motivated* to convince HAN SEO HEE to be their DRUG MULE. But , see it all as YOU choose.

