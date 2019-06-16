Police in contact with 'Han', B.I's accuser + to get his statement shortly

The police are currently in contact with 'Han', the person who accused B.I of using drugs.

'Han' had been living overseas, but recently has come back to Korea. The police will be receiving his statement shortly, and will be looking into the possibility of summoning both B.I and the former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun Suk. Han had previously accused the police of not looking fully into B.I's case even though they had received text messages showing B.I had tried to purchase drugs.

Stay tuned for more on the investigations.