JeA has released a tracklist for her upcoming maxi single 'Newself'.

The maxi single will include 3 songs: title song "Dear.Rude" featuring Cheetah, "Newself" featuring JINBO, and "My World". "Dear.Rude" and "Newself" were both composed by JeA herself. While Ga In had alluded to a collaboration with JeA previously, it looks like Ga In won't be in this maxi single.

JeA will be coming back on June 20th at 6PM KST.