News
Posted by germainej 11 days ago

RM reveals why Jimin doesn't sleep as much as other BTS members during flights

AKP STAFF

BTS's RM revealed why Jimin doesn't sleep as much as the other members during international flights.

Jimin and BTS leader RM held a joint VLive broadcast recently, and RM shared that during 10-hour flights to London from South Korea, all the BTS members slept except for Jimin. RM expressed, "This is a video of Jimin studying English. He really studies from the time the plane departs to the time it lands," adding that Jimin studied for 8 hours straight on the plane.

When RM expressed how impressed he was, Jimin responded, "I started studying because I wanted to help our leader hyung since he was working so hard overseas." He also shared that he studied by watching the animated movie 'Boss Baby' repeatedly and looking up the terms he wasn't familiar with.

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. Jimin
Kirsty_Louise 11 days ago
11 days ago

Jimin has never been very confident when he speaks English. The first time I saw BTS he probably spoke it the least and he sounded the most nervous. When I saw BTS last weekend in Wembley I was genuinely surprised at how much Jimin spoke and now we know why. Bless his heart, spending the entire flight to London studying. He's so lovely!


51

Azaleastory 11 days ago
11 days ago

Good time managment jimin! His english improved so much and he is much confident now.

