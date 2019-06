The upcoming 'KCON 2019 LA' taking place from August 15-18 for a total of 4 days, has announced a total of 6 artists in their first announcement lineup!

Visiting K-Pop fans in the Los Angeles area this summer for the 4-day convention and 2-day concert are: MAMAMOO, Momoland, Stray Kids, Kim Chung Ha, ATEEZ, and ONEUS!

As in previous years, 'KCON 2019 LA' will take place at the Staples Center and LA Convention Center. Stay tuned for even more artist announcements, coming soon!