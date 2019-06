MONSTA X's Hyungwon and VIXX's Hongbin slayed with their visuals for their "Cool Love" collaboration.

"Cool Love" is part of Starship Entertainment's collaboration with Pepsi. The slogan for their collaboration is "For the Love of It", meaning listeners should get out of their stuffy daily lives and do what they want to do.

"Cool Love" will be released on the 10th, so stay tuned and check out the teasers below.