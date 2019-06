'SM Station 3' has dropped a cover image for D.O.'s upcoming solo song.

D.O. will be releasing "That's Okay" later today on July 1st to match his enlistment date. The song is a pop R&B song with a warm acoustic guitar and minimal drum sound. D.O. participated in writing the lyrics for the song. The MV for the song will be done purely through animation that shows a man taking care of a plant.

The song will be released later today at 6PM KST.