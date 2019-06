Younha has released a D-1 teaser for her comeback.

She'll be coming back with her mini-album 'Stable Mindset', and she's coming back with the rain. She's so far had a lot of rain-related song, and her comeback this time around will also have rain songs: title song "Rainy Day" as well as self-composed "Rainy Night". The mini-album contains 3 other songs called "Four Seasons", "Lonely", and "Difficult Work".

The album will be out at 6PM KST on July 2nd.