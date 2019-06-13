Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MONSTA X drop 'Who Do U Love?' feat. French Montana teaser clip

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have dropped their teaser clip for 'Who Do U Love?' featuring French Montana.

On June 13, MONSTA X revealed the preview of their upcoming track below, and fans got a teaser of the beat and lyric line, "Who do you love?" The group tweeted, "Tonight is the night. Who Do U Love is out at midnight! Make sure you turn that bass up."

Stay tuned for the release of MONSTA X's "Who Do U Love?".

Kpop is mess up these days 😔 only Monsta X news got me excited and make my day. Thank youu babies❤️

OMFG THIS IS GOING TO BE SO EPIC. EARGASM INCOMING!!!!!!!!!!

