MONSTA X drop 'Who Do U Love?' feat. French Montana teaser clip

MONSTA X have dropped their teaser clip for 'Who Do U Love?' featuring French Montana.
On June 13, MONSTA X revealed the preview of their upcoming track below, and fans got a teaser of the beat and lyric line, "Who do you love?" The group tweeted, "Tonight is the night. Who Do U Love is out at midnight! Make sure you turn that bass up."
Stay tuned for the release of MONSTA X's "Who Do U Love?".
