News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 17 hours ago

Kang Daniel hints completion of his debut album through in-studio Instagram post

Kang Daniel is getting even closer to his solo debut!

On June 23, the former Wanna One center took to his personal Instagram account to share an image of him at a recording studio holding a sign that simply reads, "Done." As Kang Daniel has been steadily working on his solo debut, fans have assumed that it means that the studio production of his album has officially been completed.

 Meanwhile, on June 21, it was announced that the idol had also completed the album's jacket shoot.

  1. Kang Daniel
primazaza194 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

The drought is over he posted again on IG on a practice room this time !

6

Anipon6 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

My Baby Daniel is back to shake the KPop world! I am so excited for your debut

