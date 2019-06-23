GOT7 drop trailer for their 2019 'Keep Spinning' world tour

The boys of GOT7 are getting ready to embark on their latest world tour!

On June 23, JYP Entertainment released the teaser trailer for their 2019 world tour 'Keep Spinning.' In the video, scenes from their recent Seoul stop on the tour are seen, complete with a screaming crowd and plenty of stage energy.

Meanwhile, the group will be heading to the United States on June 27, where they will kick off the North American leg of the tour in Newark, New Jersey.

Check out the full teaser above!