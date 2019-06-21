Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

64

41

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Kang Daniel reportedly wraps up solo album jacket photo shoot

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel reportedly wrapped up the photo shoot for his upcoming solo album jacket. 

On June 21, reports revealed Kang Daniel is in the final stages of album production for his official solo debut. It's said hit producer Devine Channel, who previously produced hit tracks like BTS's "Fire" and EXO's "El Dorado", participated in the album as well.    

As previously reported, Kang Daniel set up his one-man agency Konnect Entertainment following his split with LM Entertainment.

Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel's solo debut!

Vicentia38 1 day ago
1 day ago

All the best Daniel, you are awesome

LaniJ73 1 day ago
1 day ago

Why do we keep seeing articles about Kang Daniel about his every move on all k-pop related websites? Dude isn't even known internationally. I doubt most people here care. The majority of his fans is overwhelmingly Korean only. I understand the need to post something about a new song release but a report on him wrapping his solo jacket photo shoot? Heh?

