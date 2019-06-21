Kang Daniel reportedly wraps up solo album jacket photo shoot

Kang Daniel reportedly wrapped up the photo shoot for his upcoming solo album jacket.



On June 21, reports revealed Kang Daniel is in the final stages of album production for his official solo debut. It's said hit producer Devine Channel, who previously produced hit tracks like BTS's "Fire" and EXO's "El Dorado", participated in the album as well.



As previously reported, Kang Daniel set up his one-man agency Konnect Entertainment following his split with LM Entertainment.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel's solo debut!