Stray Kids come together for vibrant relay dance performance of 'Side Effects'

Stray Kids are the latest group to be featured in Mnet's relay day series!

The video was released on June 23 through Mnet's official M2 YouTube channel. In the clip, the boys are seen showcasing the point choreography of their new single "Side Effects." The single was officially released this past Friday, June 21.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids are planning to release the dance performance version of their "Side Effect" music video tomorrow, Monday, June 24 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full relay dance video above!