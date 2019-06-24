Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Netizens believe former Super Junior member Hangeng got married + uncover marriage certificate

Former Super Junior member Hangeng has reportedly gotten married to his girlfriend, actress Celina Jade!

A marriage registration license dated June 17 was recently uncovered in Hong Kong under Hangeng and Celina Jade's name. Although the two celebrities' labels have yet to announce the news, netizens believe that this marriage license belongs to Hangeng and Celina Jade due to the matching birthdays. 

Chinese media outlets have been circulating rumors regarding the couple's marriage for a while now but it seems to be official now! If the marriage news is true, we wish our best and congratulations.

borahae1,632 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

urban dictionary: "UNCOVER" - somebody who works at the registry facility releases your marriage certificate to press and violates your privacy for some cash.

3

Alice192,892 pts 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

Congratulations!!

