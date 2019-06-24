Netizens believe former Super Junior member Hangeng got married + uncover marriage certificate

Former Super Junior member Hangeng has reportedly gotten married to his girlfriend, actress Celina Jade!

A marriage registration license dated June 17 was recently uncovered in Hong Kong under Hangeng and Celina Jade's name. Although the two celebrities' labels have yet to announce the news, netizens believe that this marriage license belongs to Hangeng and Celina Jade due to the matching birthdays.

Chinese media outlets have been circulating rumors regarding the couple's marriage for a while now but it seems to be official now! If the marriage news is true, we wish our best and congratulations.