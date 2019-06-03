Jun Hyun Moo has nothing but compliments for BLACKPINK

Jun Hyun Moo highly praised BLACKPINK.

On June 3, Jun Hyun Moo shared a photo taken with the members of BLACKPINK vis Instagram. He praised the girls with the caption, "They're good. They're hip and nice. Thank u all for the wonderful stage."





The photo was taken during filming for 'Stage K.' Jun Hyun Moo is the MC of the dance competition show while Dara, Eun Ji Won, and Yubin are the 'K-Leaders.'

The recent episode featured BLACKPINK as the artist of the week. You can watch BLACKPINK's spectacular collaboration performance with contestants from Belgium here.











