Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 19 days ago

Jun Hyun Moo has nothing but compliments for BLACKPINK

Jun Hyun Moo highly praised BLACKPINK

On June 3, Jun Hyun Moo shared a photo taken with the members of BLACKPINK vis Instagram. He praised the girls with the caption, "They're good. They're hip and nice. Thank u all for the wonderful stage."


The photo was taken during filming for 'Stage K.' Jun Hyun Moo is the MC of the dance competition show while DaraEun Ji Won, and Yubin are the 'K-Leaders.' 

The recent episode featured BLACKPINK as the artist of the week. You can watch BLACKPINK's spectacular collaboration performance with contestants from Belgium here




  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jun Hyun Moo
So why are people disliking this...??

I'm not a BLINK, but these downvotes are terrible.

