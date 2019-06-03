Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

A Pink's Eunji opens up about her monthly earnings

A Pink's Eunji opened up about her earnings. 

On the June 3 airing of KBS Cool FM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show,' Eunji is given the "mandatory" question of the show, "How much is your monthly earning?" 

Eunji answered, "The majority of my income is from A Pink or solo performances. I've been on touring Asia and also acting lately." She added, "My earnings are decent. I make enough to fully support my brother."

Eunji talked more about her younger brother, stating, "He's a senior in high school. My dad supports him as well but I pay his education expenses."



jokbal_is_yum1,185 pts 19 days ago 2
19 days ago

Lucky brother! And good on Eunji for being discreet.

Is anybody else besides me bothered by how the "how much do you make" question being a 'mandatory' question to ask? Me, I just see that as pretty rude - nobody really NEEDS to know that.
T___T

Adorable girl 😊 and perfect answer.!
19 days ago

Adorable girl 😊 and perfect answer.!

