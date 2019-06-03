A Pink's Eunji opens up about her monthly earnings

A Pink's Eunji opened up about her earnings.

On the June 3 airing of KBS Cool FM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show,' Eunji is given the "mandatory" question of the show, "How much is your monthly earning?"

Eunji answered, "The majority of my income is from A Pink or solo performances. I've been on touring Asia and also acting lately." She added, "My earnings are decent. I make enough to fully support my brother."

Eunji talked more about her younger brother, stating, "He's a senior in high school. My dad supports him as well but I pay his education expenses."









