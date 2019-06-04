Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

12

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Jannabi's label gives update on former member Yoo Young Hyun & clarifies vocalist Choi Jung Hoon is telling the truth

AKP STAFF

Jannabi's label has given an update on former member Yoo Young Hyun and clarified vocalist Choi Jung Hoon is telling the truth about his father's financial controversy.

On June 4, Jannabi's agency Peponi Music updated fans on Yoo Young Hyun and the former classmate he bullied as well as Choi Jung Hoon's controversy. They stated, "The band Jannabi is spending every day with a heavy heart due to the suspicions surrounding them... Former member Yoo Young Hyun is continuously contacting the person who made the post. He met with the friend's parents and sincerely apologized. In the future, Yoo Young Hyun will do his best to make it up to his friend, and he says he'll do his best to ease his friend's pain."

The label added, "As for Choi Jung Hoon, everything he wrote on social media concerning his father is true. We'd like to remind you once again that there was no intention to evade anything. After the police investigation on the 4th, his father was not booked or jailed. The police have also stated there's no reason to investigate Choi Jung Hoon."    

Stay tuned for updates on Jannabi.

  1. Jannabi
4 8,799 Share 48% Upvoted

0

hotmamajama181 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

Who would have thought that coming on I Live Alone would have such a snowball effect to the group's future.

Share

-1

DTRT6,058 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Actions have consequences.

Good actions lead to happiness and actions fueled by selfishness and greed have a negative impact leading to struggle and suffering.


This is the nature of karma. It's not a mystical force. It's cause and effect.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,858
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,472

allkpop in your Inbox