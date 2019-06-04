Jannabi's label gives update on former member Yoo Young Hyun & clarifies vocalist Choi Jung Hoon is telling the truth

Jannabi's label has given an update on former member Yoo Young Hyun and clarified vocalist Choi Jung Hoon is telling the truth about his father's financial controversy.



On June 4, Jannabi's agency Peponi Music updated fans on Yoo Young Hyun and the former classmate he bullied as well as Choi Jung Hoon's controversy. They stated, "The band Jannabi is spending every day with a heavy heart due to the suspicions surrounding them... Former member Yoo Young Hyun is continuously contacting the person who made the post. He met with the friend's parents and sincerely apologized. In the future, Yoo Young Hyun will do his best to make it up to his friend, and he says he'll do his best to ease his friend's pain."



The label added, "As for Choi Jung Hoon, everything he wrote on social media concerning his father is true. We'd like to remind you once again that there was no intention to evade anything. After the police investigation on the 4th, his father was not booked or jailed. The police have also stated there's no reason to investigate Choi Jung Hoon."

Stay tuned for updates on Jannabi.