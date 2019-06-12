Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

112

31

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 days ago

iKON to carry out their Japanese tour as scheduled with 6 members

AKP STAFF

According to reports on June 13, iKON will be carrying out their 2019 Japan tour as scheduled beginning this July as 6 members, shortly after leader B.I's departure from the team. 

iKON's upcoming Japanese tour kicks off this July 27 in Fukuoka, stopping in a total of 6 cities until September. Regarding recent events and B.I's decision to leave the group, YG Entertainment notified iKON's Japanese fans with the following:


"We are truly sorry for disappointing fans with recent issues involving B.I. iKON's Japan tour set to begin on July 27 will go on as planned with 6 members."


iKON members Bobby, Kim Jin Hwan, Song Yun Hyeong, Koo Jun Hoe, Kim Dong Hyuk, and Jung Chan Woo are expected to reveal their inner thoughts on the recent events during their Japanese tour.

  1. iKON
44 21,492 Share 78% Upvoted

21

eottoke5,299 pts 9 days ago 20
9 days ago

Seriously YG? i know business is business and the show must go on, but at least consider how the rest of ikon members are feeling at the moment. it will be hard for them to move forward so easily, knowing that they are not complete anymore.

Share

20 more replies

11

SharCx282 pts 9 days ago 5
9 days ago

now they have to also prepare for the missing lines and changes in choreo. after YG has milked them one last time, into the dungeon they go. treasure13 to replace.

Share

5 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
9 minutes ago   0   205
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
20 hours ago   7   1,497

allkpop in your Inbox