iKON to carry out their Japanese tour as scheduled with 6 members

According to reports on June 13, iKON will be carrying out their 2019 Japan tour as scheduled beginning this July as 6 members, shortly after leader B.I's departure from the team.

iKON's upcoming Japanese tour kicks off this July 27 in Fukuoka, stopping in a total of 6 cities until September. Regarding recent events and B.I's decision to leave the group, YG Entertainment notified iKON's Japanese fans with the following:





"We are truly sorry for disappointing fans with recent issues involving B.I. iKON's Japan tour set to begin on July 27 will go on as planned with 6 members."



iKON members Bobby, Kim Jin Hwan, Song Yun Hyeong, Koo Jun Hoe, Kim Dong Hyuk, and Jung Chan Woo are expected to reveal their inner thoughts on the recent events during their Japanese tour.