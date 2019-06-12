Super Junior's Yesung reveals full tracklist for solo comeback mini album 'Pink Magic'





Super Junior's Yesung has released the full tracklist for his 3rd mini album, 'Pink Magic'!

The upcoming mini album will contain a total of 6 tracks: title song "Pink Magic", "Eat's Ok", "Every day, Wait for us", "Parallel Lines", "I'll Remember", and "Wish". You can look forward to a variety of music genres like traditional ballad, rock, dance, and more in Yesung's 3rd mini album, set for release on June 18 at 6 PM KST.





Stay tuned for even more of Yesung's solo comeback teasers!



