Idols who took their red carpet poses to the next level

In addition to charming fans through their on-stage performances, many idols captivate hearts when they're on the red carpet. Sometimes, idols step away from their stage charisma to display their quirkier aspects. Check out the idols with the most iconic poses below!

BtoB

BtoB always takes their poses to another level. One time, they coordinated their red carpet pose to look like Michelangelo’s renowned painting – simply iconic!

MAMAMOO

The MAMAMOO members truly brought out their inner diva when they posed on the red carpet.

Wanna One

Wanna One knows how to have fun on their red carpet. Their poses are always unique and creative!

VIXX

VIXX members prove they can be professional models or silly goofballs with their poses.

EXO

The EXO members have shown fans some unique poses, especially Chanyeol and Baekhyun!

BTS

Fans know that BTS can be quirky and playful off-stage. Even at the Grammys, each member showed off a unique pose.

Block B

Block B always brings a smile to fans’ faces with their hilarious poses on the red carpet.

ASTRO

Fans can agree that ASTRO has some of the best-coordinated red carpet poses!

TWICE

At the SBS Gayo Daejun in 2016, the TWICE members showed fans that they are secretly models.